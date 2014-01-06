Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO movement, smiles during a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague October 26, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech centrist party leader Andrej Babis, the next likely finance minister, said on Monday he wanted to focus on tax collection, fighting fraud and improving the drawing of EU funds once in the job.

Three parties signed an agreement on Monday to form a centre-left coalition and cabinet, aiming to shore up economic growth by easing a squeeze on government finances.

The parties will now ask President Milos Zeman to appoint Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka as prime minister followed by his cabinet.

