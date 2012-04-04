PRAGUE A party in the Czech Republic's ruling coalition pulled back from its threat to quit the government on Wednesday, but the centre-right cabinet still faced a crisis that could lead to its collapse.

A day after Public Affairs, the smallest member of the three-party coalition, said its ministers would hand in resignations immediately, it said wanted time for talks on its conditions. These include a cabinet reshuffle and policy changes in the judiciary and the distribution of social benefits.

The dispute is the most serious threat to the central European country's austerity-minded coalition since it took office in mid-2010, although the party has threatened to quit several times before.

"The signed resignations will remain with me, ready for further steps. These further steps will be decided on the basis of the pace of negotiations with the prime minister," party leader Radek John said in a statement.

Necas took a tough stance late on Tuesday, saying resignations would mean an end to the coalition that has been rocked by infighting although it has won praise from investors for cutting the budget deficit and initiating reforms in the pension, welfare and health sectors.

He said he was not afraid of an early election if the government falls, although his party trails the leftist opposition in opinion polls.

The coalition, with the strongest parliamentary majority any cabinet has had in more than a decade, has been marred by a string of corruption scandals and has often clashed over tax hikes and deeply unpopular spending cuts.

Austerity measures helped to push the country of 10.5 million people into a mild recession at the end of the last year and unions are planning nationwide protests for April 21.

The crisis comes as other European governments struggle with rising discontent over painful spending cuts and infighting in their own ranks over those same reforms.

In January, public protests led to the collapse of Romania's government. Last month Slovak leftist Robert Fico swept a general election, defeating the austerity-minded parties of the previous government who had also been plagued by graft scandals.

HANDFUL OF OPTIONS

The hard line taken by Necas shows the coalition partners may have had enough of constant attacks by the unstable centrist partner, a new party formed before the 2010 election with little ideology beyond pledges to fight against graft.

Public Affairs' departure or expulsion from the cabinet could lead to early election but this would not be automatic.

The cabinet may try to carry on as a minority administration, although that would hamper its aim to push through the tax hikes and spending cuts needed to cut the budget deficit below 3 percent next year, its main target.

Commentators also said the Public Affairs may split, with one faction providing support for the cabinet. In a sign of an internal row, party Deputy Chairwoman Karolina Peake said she would not hand in her resignation as deputy prime minister as her party boss had asked.

Columnist Petr Honzejk of the daily Hospodarske Noviny said the party may be trying to divert attention from its own problems. Its most influential leader, Vit Barta, is facing trial this week on charges of bribing the party's members of parliament to keep their loyalty.

"They wanted to kill two birds with one stone: to divert interest from the Vit Barta trial and to distance themselves from reforms as the protector of the weak. But it was a poor calculation," he said.

Surveys show an election held now would hand a clear victory to the centre-left opposition Social Democrats.

Public Affairs wants to avoid a vote given that its popularity has sunk deep below the 5 percent threshold needed to win parliamentary seats.

(Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)