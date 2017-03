Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok addresses the media after the new Czech cabinet formed by leftist allies of President Milos Zeman lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in Prague August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok will submit his cabinet's resignation to President Milos Zeman on Tuesday after suffering defeat in a parliamentary confidence vote, a government spokesman said.

The cabinet will stay in office in a caretaker capacity, possibly for more than two months as political parties in the central European state hone plans to hold an early election in the autumn.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Mark Heinrich)