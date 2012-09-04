PRAGUE The Czech government will tie its plan to hike taxes to a vote of confidence if a first attempt to push through the legislation fails this week, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Petr Necas, whose coalition lacks a clear parliamentary majority, faces a rebellion by several of his own lawmakers who plan to vote against the tax hike draft this week.

"In case (the tax hike) is rejected, we will submit an identical text and the government will tie a vote of confidence to it," Kalousek told reporters.

