German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday.
Zeman told the lower house of parliament he would keep Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok in office pending police investigations into political corruption which contributed to the fall of the previous centre-right administration.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.