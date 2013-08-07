PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday.

Zeman told the lower house of parliament he would keep Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok in office pending police investigations into political corruption which contributed to the fall of the previous centre-right administration.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Janet Lawrence)