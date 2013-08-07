Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok holds a speech asking for confidence during the Czech Parliament session in Prague, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said he and his government would resign as required by the constitution after failing to win a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday.

Rusnok will likely stay in power pending discussions among political parties on holding an early election before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)