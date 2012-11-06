Czech Republic's Prime Minister and Chairman of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) Petr Necas gives a speech during the party's congress in Brno November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas has reached an agreement with a group of rebellious backbenchers on planned tax hikes that should allow the cabinet's survival of a confidence vote on Wednesday, news website www.idnes.cz said on Tuesday.

The centre-right cabinet has been on the brink of collapse since defections swept away its parliamentary majority and a group of deputies in Necas's Civic Democrat Party threatened to bring the administration down over the plan to raise taxes.

"Yes, I do," idnes.cz quoted Necas as saying when asked if he had reached an agreement with the group.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)