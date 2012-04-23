PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will call for a vote of confidence for Friday to test whether his centre-right cabinet has majority support in parliament after a breakup of a junior coalition party, a source in Necas's Civic Democrats said.

"We will go for a vote of confidence on Friday and if it is won, we will continue (in government)," the source told Reuters during a meeting of the Civic Democrat leadership.

The government stands a solid chance to survive the vote after a faction of the split party said earlier on Monday it had secured enough votes to give the cabinet a majority and avoid an early election.

