PRAGUE The Czech parliament's lower house elected Social Democrat Jan Hamacek on Wednesday as its youngest ever Speaker in a step toward forming a new government whose top aims will be to revive the economy and clean up graft.

Opening the way for early measures to stimulate growth, likely next prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said parliament may approve the 2014 state budget draft before the end of the year, a move that would allow it a little more scope for spending.

Sobotka's centre-left Social Democrats, who won an early election last month with a slim margin, are trying to build a government with the centrist party ANO, founded by billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, and the centrist Christian Democrats.

The potential coalition's votes helped elect Hamacek, 35, to the Speaker's role, the third highest position in the central European country.

Since a centre-right cabinet collapsed in June, a caretaker cabinet has ruled despite losing a parliamentary vote of confidence in August.

The political stalemate has stymied any government move to revive the Czech economy, which emerged this year from a long-running recession. Households and companies remain reluctant to spend and the central bank has resorted to selling the crown currency to try to revive inflation and stimulate growth.

If the 2014 budget is not approved in time, the government would be constrained by limits set in the 2013 budget.

"I do not consider the (2014 budget) draft to be 100 perfect but it is a draft on which the state can function next year," Sobotka told reporters. "The Social Democrats will propose... securing approval by the end of the year."

The Social Democrats are returning to power for the first time since 2006. They want a higher corporate tax rate for banks, utilities and telecoms companies to boost budget revenue, but ANO opposes tax increases and wants to focus on cutting government fat.

The leaders of the three parties are due to meet next Monday to move forward with negotiating a coalition programme.

The 2014 draft budget sees the central state budget deficit at 112 billion crowns $5.56 billion (3.41 billion pounds), putting the public sector gap just below 3 percent of gross domestic product. It sees no major tax changes from this year and assumes 1.3 percent economic growth.

The planned deficit is higher than this year's 100 billion target, which the government expects to undershoot thanks to an inflow of EU subsidies.

VETTING RULES

Hamacek's election was part of a deal that gives the ANO party, and possibly its leader Andrej Babis, the Finance Ministry in the next cabinet.

Apart from squabbles over policy, the emerging coalition has to resolve allegations against Slovak-born Babis that he had been an informant of the secret police in communist times.

Babis has said he was interviewed by the secret police as part of his job at a state export company before the 1989 end of communism but is legally fighting accusations that he was an informant.

So far it has been custom that potential ministers present a document proving they were not listed as informants. The parties are now considering repealing the vetting law, which many politicians see as a relict of early post-communist years, or to otherwise change the tradition.

Legal experts differ as to whether the clean sheet is compulsory for ministers.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)