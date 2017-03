Leaders of ANO 2011 movement (L-R) Andrej Babis, Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) Bohuslav Sobotka and Christian Democrat (KDU-CSL) Pavel Belobradek attend a news conference after their joint post-election government negotiations in Prague November 25, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he would appoint Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka as prime minister on January 17, paving the way for a centre-left coalition to take power after months of political stalemate.

Sobotka will then ask Zeman to appoint his cabinet.

Zeman told Reuters on Thursday that he had reservations about some nominations for ministers, but it was "very realistic" to expect the full cabinet would be appointed by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by John Stonestreet)