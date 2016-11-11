Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday he would replace two of his Social Democrat party's ministers in the cabinet in a reshuffle following a poor showing in regional elections last month.
Sobotka said he would propose to the president to replace Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek with hospital chief Miloslav Ludvik and also Jiri Dienstbier, a minister without portfolio in charge of human rights and legislation, with Jan Chvojka, a lower house representative.
PARIS Britain is becoming subservient to a United States that will be extremely difficult to cooperate with judging by President Donald Trump's "serious and worrying" first acts, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.