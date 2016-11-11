Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Bohuslav Sobotka arrives to the meeting of heads of government Central and Eastern European countries and China in Riga, Latvia, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday he would replace two of his Social Democrat party's ministers in the cabinet in a reshuffle following a poor showing in regional elections last month.

Sobotka said he would propose to the president to replace Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek with hospital chief Miloslav Ludvik and also Jiri Dienstbier, a minister without portfolio in charge of human rights and legislation, with Jan Chvojka, a lower house representative.

