PRAGUE Ministers and experts from the three Czech ruling parties agreed on Tuesday on savings needed to cut the budget deficit next year, a source present at the meeting told Reuters.

An agreement would be a positive sign ahead of a meeting of party leaders on the fate of their coalition government, due to start later on Tuesday. Prime Minister Petr Necas has said a failure to reach a deal there would be the end of the coalition.

"I think there will be no (early) election, there is an agreement on savings measures," the source said.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Patrick Graham)