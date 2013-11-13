German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
PRAGUE The leader of the Czech Republic's Social Democratic Party, Bohuslav Sobotka, said on Wednesday he believed a coalition government could be formed by the end of the year.
Sobotka, whose party had the biggest share of votes in last month's parliamentary election, was speaking to reporters after meeting President Milos Zeman to discuss formation of the coalition government.
"We agreed with Mr. President that if coalition talks proceed well, there's a real chance that the Czech Republic could have a new government before year end," Sobotka said.
(Reporting by Jan Schmidt; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Michael Kahn)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.