PRAGUE The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday to limit the powers of the presidency that the incumbent, Milos Zeman, condemned as "absurd".

The proposal would change the constitution to reduce the president's ability to influence foreign policy and make central bank appointments.

The amendment needs the approval of three fifths of lawmakers in both the lower and upper houses of parliament, meaning the three-party centre-left ruling coalition will need votes from some opposition members.

President Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka have clashed over issues such as Zeman's opposition to sanctions on Russia and his initial plan to attend a military parade during a visit to Moscow last month.

Sobotka said the constitutional change was nothing to do with those differences, but designed to uphold the Czech Republic's parliamentary model of democracy.

Previous Czech presidents were elected by parliament, and Zeman was the first to be directly elected. The government says that means the distribution of powers should now be rebalanced.

"I deem it absurd for a president elected by the people in a direct vote to have less power than a president elected by a part of the lawmakers," Zeman said on Wednesday.

"I would not like the only reason for approving this law to be a fear of a strong president."

Sobotka leads the party that the president once chaired but left after a failed presidential bid in 2003.

In April, the president eventually joined most EU leaders in boycotting a military parade in Moscow, in protest at Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

The planned amendment would strip presidents of the power to negotiate international treaties. It would also tighten rules for appointing a new cabinet and give the upper house the right to veto central bank board nominees chosen by the president, who now has the sole authority to appoint them.

Bank Governor Miroslav Singer is due to step down in the middle of 2016. Zeman has repeatedly criticised the bank's policy of keeping the crown weak to avoid deflation.

He is also at odds with the central bank over euro zone membership and wants the country to adopt the euro sooner rather than later.

