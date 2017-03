A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PRAGUE The Czech government's resignation this week will have no immediate impact on the central European country's credit ratings, Standard & Poor's agency said on Wednesday.

"The complexion of a new government is not, in itself, a rating factor for Standard & Poor's," it said.

"Instead, our focus is on whether the new government will maintain and pursue policies that promote balanced economic growth and fiscal consolidation."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)