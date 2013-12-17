The logo of oil company Eni-Saipem is pictured at its headquarters in Rome February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PRAGUE Italy's ENI (ENI.MI) is in talks to sell its 32.5 percent share in Czech refinery Ceska Rafinerska and 124 Agip petrol stations in the country to Slovnaft, Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Tuesday.

Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol (UNPE.PR) PKN.WA is set to be the only other shareholder in Ceska Rafinerska, the country's sole refiner, from early 2014 after agreeing in November to buy a 16.3 percent stake from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) for $27.2 million.

Lidove Noviny reported, citing sources, that Unipetrol could still use its right of first refusal over ENI's stake.

Spokesmen for Unipetrol and ENI declined to comment on the report, while a representative of Slovnaft was not immediately available.

Ceska Rafinerska runs refineries in Litvinov and Kralupy and has a total conversion capacity of 8.7 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

Slovnaft is a unit of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, additional reporting from Stephen Jewkes in MILAN; editing by Keiron Henderson)