PRAGUE The Czech centre-right coalition, somewhat united after pushing key reforms through the lower house of parliament, faces tough fiscal decisions that will raise tensions among the ruling parties as the slowing economy cuts budget revenue.

Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek plans to bring new budget savings measures to the government at the beginning of 2012 to make up for fiscal shortfalls in next year's budget that was agreed earlier this year based on growth of 2.5 percent.

The Finance Ministry's latest economic forecasts saw growth cut by more than half next year at 1 percent. Kalousek has said this is too optimistic and is preparing plans for a possible minor recession as the euro zone debt crisis crushes trade.

Kalousek and Prime Minister Petr Necas have said a more aggressive rise in value-added tax may be one measure, which is likely to irk the coalition's smallest member Public Affairs, which has pressed to soften tax reform.

With austerity already unpopular and after a series of graft scandals leading to ministerial changes, opinion polls show the three-party coalition would not win a majority of any new vote.

Following are the main risks to watch:

BUDGET BATTLES IN COALITION

The government, elected on budget savings pledges in May 2010, aims to narrow the 2012 fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of economic output from an expected 3.7 percent gap this year.

It will need to come up with more spending and revenue measures to safeguard a central state budget deficit target of 105 billion crowns (3.53 billion pounds).

The coalition approved the 2012 budget in September after weeks of haggling over extra spending for road building demanded by the centrist Public Affairs. It is now making its way through parliament, where ruling parties have a majority in the lower house to ensure its passage.

Despite reaching a budget agreement, the coalition has become divided.

The parties clashed over a lottery law in early November, when Kalousek's conservative TOP09 voted against Necas's Civic Democrat party and Public Affairs.

The cabinet is also divided over tax reform. Public Affairs demands a softening of some measures, while the Civic Democrats and TOP09 have crossed swords over the distribution of tax revenue between the largest cities and towns and villages.

What to watch:

- Kalousek said he would bring amendments to the budget to parliament in January or February if needed.

- What will the finance ministry forecast in its regular outlook in January? What crisis measures for the budget will parties look at?

- How far will the main ruling parties push austerity? Necas said last month the government may need to question whether planned fiscal austerity is desirable in coming years given slower growth and the impact of budget cuts on the economy.

SCANDALS

Necas, who campaigned on promises to clean up corruption, has replaced two of his party's ministers after they resigned in the face of graft allegations.

Last month, Industry Minister Martin Kocourek quit after failing to explain the origin of 16 million crowns ($846,600) arriving in his accounts in 2008. He has denied wrongdoing.

In April, two Public Affairs dissenters accused the informal party chief, Vit Barta, of paying them illegally for their loyalty, which Barta denied doing.

The allegations led to Barta leaving his cabinet post and a no-confidence motion from the opposition Social Democrats.

There are also several suspicious privatisation cases reopened by the Supreme Attorney's office, which may bring to light potentially destructive details about connections between politicians and top businessmen.

What to watch:

- Development in the various investigations

- The breakup of close cooperation of Civic and Social democrats, lastly in the form of a grand coalition, that had long run Prague city hall might uncover more allegations of corruption.

FAINT PUBLIC UNREST

Czech unions are weak but may flex more muscle in solidarity with others in Europe and by making common cause with the opposition Social Democrats to whom they are closely linked.

Teachers called a protest for December 7, saying the education ministry had not fulfilled its promise to put more money into the system, mainly for wages.

Around 2,000 gathered at a Social Democrats rally on November 17, a holiday marking the Czechs' Velvet Revolution that ended communist rule, to protest against the government.

Some 40,000 attended an anti-government rally in May, while trade unions held a two-hour public sector strike against austerity measures last December, the biggest protest in years.

