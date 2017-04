A view shows the headquarters of French building materials company Saint-Gobain at La Defense business district in Courbevoie, outside Paris, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PRAGUE France's construction materials producer Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) is considering a sale of its Czech unit, Raab Karcher and Platforma, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"The group will consider a sale or teaming up with an outside investor," Saint-Gobain Czech spokesman Jakub Benda told the newspaper.

The sale of the third-biggest company in this segment in the Czech Republic could raise around 1 billion crowns ($40.96 million), the newspaper said, without citing its sources.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)