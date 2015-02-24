PRAGUE The gunman who killed eight people in a restaurant in an eastern Czech town on Tuesday was a lone shooter and the shooting was likely an isolated act, the mayor of the town said.

"I assume this was an isolated incident. I cannot see security measures that would prevent incidents like this," Patrik Kuncar, mayor of Uhersky Brod, told Czech Television.

"We have various anti-terrorist measures but we can see that, here, probably a lone shooter struck with no warning."

The mayor said eight people and the gunman died in the incident.

