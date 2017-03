PRAGUE The man who shot dead eight people in a restaurant in an eastern Czech town on Tuesday was 60 years old and believed to have been mentally unstable, the town's mayor said.

"I have been conveyed information that it was a 60-year-old local man, probably mentally unstable," Patrik Kuncar, mayor of Uhersky Brod, told Czech Television. The shooter was reported to have been killed and several people were injured in the incident.

