PRAGUE A shooting that killed eight people in an eastern Czech town on Tuesday was not a "terrorist act", Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.

"We can say this was not a terrorist act. The person who committed this was a local citizen over 60 years of age," Chovanec said in a live television broadcast from the scene.

A man shot dead eight people in a restaurant in the town of Uhersky Brod on Tuesday and then killed himself, according to officials.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Janet Lawrence)