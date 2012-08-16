PRAGUE The upper house of Czech parliament vetoed bills on tax hikes and pension reform on Thursday, posing a threat to the centre-right cabinet's objectives to cut the deficit next year and boost savings for retirement.

Prime Minister Petr Necas said in May the tax bill was necessary to build a budget for 2013, and that the government would quit if it was not able to deliver on its deficit reduction plans.

The bill envisages a hike in value-added and income taxes, worth 25.5 billion crowns, or around 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, next year as part of a plan to cut the budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP in 2013.

The two bills will now head back to the lower house, where Necas' centre-right government has seen its majority eroded after a series of internal disputes and corruption scandals.

The lower house can override the vetoes with a simple majority of all deputies, meaning the bills would become law. If it is unable to override them, the bills would have to be dropped.

While an override of the veto by the opposition-dominated upper house seemed to be a sure thing a few months ago, Necas' three-party coalition now has just 100 seats in the 200-seat chamber, and has to rely on independents for support.

Tax hikes that would hit high-salary earners are unpopular in Necas' centre-right Civic Democratic Party, so he cannot be absolutely sure he will find the 101 votes needed turn the bill into law.

The override vote could come as early as next month, but no date has been yet.

President Vaclav Klaus, who also has the right to send legislation back to the lower house for a new vote, has also said further tax hikes would hurt the economy, although he stopped short of saying if he would try to overturn the legislation.

The tax bill would raise the value-added tax rates by 1 percentage point to 15 and 21 percent, cancel caps on health insurance paid by employees, and also raise taxes for people earning more than 4,000 euros (3,113 pounds) per month.

The increase would follow a 4 percentage point hike in the lower value-added tax rate this year, which analysts said helped depress already weak demand in the recession-hit economy. Budget data from the first half of 2013 showed the hike has so far failed to deliver the expected revenue growth.

The pension reform bill is only a technical measure allowing the government to push ahead with a plan to allow Czechs to send part of their social insurance payments into private retirement funds instead of to the government which redistributes the money immediately to current pensioners.

