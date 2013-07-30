PRAGUE The Czech telecoms regulator has had talks with potential bidders in an auction of mobile spectrum frequencies besides those that took part in an aborted sale in March, the office's head was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) expects to release final conditions for the new auction of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile networks by the middle of August.

The country's three incumbent operators -- Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone -- have already criticised the conditions, mainly one reserving space for a new entrant.

Newcomer PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, took part in an aborted auction earlier this year and is also expected to enter the new auction.

But besides PPF, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper quoted CTU's head Jaromir Novak as saying that the office has seen interest from other potential bidders.

"Last week we met with representatives of CitiGroup, which are looking for investment opportunities for clients in eastern Europe," Novak was quoted as saying.

A CitiGroup spokesman was unavailable to comment. A CTU spokesman declined to give further details.

CTU has set aside part of the 800 MHz band for the new entrant in a bid to boost competition.

However, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, has threatened to complain to the European Union, saying it would be disadvantaged by the auction conditions.

Novak said the office was ready for a legal dispute, the paper said.

The new spectrum is strategically important because it will host superfast mobile networks based on fourth-generation technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.

