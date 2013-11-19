Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
PRAGUE Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.
The regulator, CTU, said two newcomers that had taken part in the sale, which raised 8.5 billion crowns (261 million pounds) for the country, did not gain licences.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.