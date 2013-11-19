PRAGUE Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.

The regulator, CTU, said two newcomers that had taken part in the sale, which raised 8.5 billion crowns (261 million pounds) for the country, did not gain licences.

