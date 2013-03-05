U.S. metal singer Randy Blythe attends his trial at the Municipal Court in Prague March 5, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

U.S. metal singer Randy Blythe (R) reacts as he attends his trial at the Municipal Court in Prague March 5, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE A Czech court on Tuesday acquitted the frontman of U.S. heavy metal band Lamb of God of manslaughter charges in the death of a fan at a concert in Prague three years ago.

The prosecution had accused Randy Blythe, 42, of pushing 19-year-old fan Daniel Nosek off the stage, causing him to hit his head when he tumbled onto the floor. He was taken to hospital where he died several weeks later from his head injury.

The presiding judge ruled that Blythe's actions did not constitute a crime. No further explanation of the verdict was immediately available. Prosecutors immediately appealed against the acquittal to the Czech High Court.

Blythe, who was charged with causing an injury leading to death, admitted to shoving a fan off the stage during the 2010 Prague show but said he believed the person was unharmed.

He said he did not learn of Nosek's death or the prosecution over the incident until police arrested him at Prague airport when the band returned for another gig in June last year.

Blythe was released on bail and travelled back to the United States, but returned for his trial. He would have faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

(Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)