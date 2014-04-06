Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
TOKYO Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T) said on Monday Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) will buy its Indian unit Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS), creating the world's fifth-largest speciality generics company.
Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it agrees to vote its shares in Ranbaxy in favour of the acquisition through a share swap.
It said Ranbaxy shareholders will get 0.8 Sun Pharma shares for each Ranbaxy share. The merged company will also become the largest drug firm in India.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 bln pounds ($2.69 billion).
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.