Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
The Rothermere trust that controls the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this week for the 11 percent of its voting shares it does not already own, Sky News reported.
Sky News said a family trust led by Jonathan Harmsworth, the Viscount Rothermere, would offer 112.5 non-voting shares for every 100 voting shares in the company and that an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.
Rothermere, also the chairman of publisher Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), agreed to buy voting shares from his uncle last month, raising his stake to 89.2 percent from 59.9 percent.
DMGT could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
Rothermere's trust was being advised by Rothschild, while the independent directors of the Daily Mail publisher were being advised by Lazard, Sky News said.
DMGT also publishes the Mail on Sunday and Metro, a free daily newspaper.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.