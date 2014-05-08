Dailymotion website pages opened in an internet browser are seen in this photo illustration taken in Paris, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal Plus has held talks with France's top telecoms operator Orange about buying part of its Dailymotion video-sharing website, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The talks were at an informal stage, and no deal had yet been reached, the newspaper said on its website, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Orange and Vivendi declined to comment.

Orange said in February that it was in talks with Microsoft over a possible Dailymotion tie-up, though it would keep a majority stake.

Orange also said at the time it was talking with other content providers, including in France.

Discussions with Yahoo last year collapsed because of state opposition in France.

