Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corp Ltd (1958.HK) plans to deepen its partnership with Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) by taking a 35 percent stake in the German firm's Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co, they said in a joint statement on Sunday.
BAIC Motor, the passenger car unit of state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) [BEJINS.UL] which listed in Hong Kong in December, plans a capital increase to pay for the stake.
The deal, which still needs the approval of the authorities and which will leave Daimler with a 65 percent stake, should be completed at the end of the second or the start of the third quarter, the statement said.
"With this, even more Chinese customers will be able to fulfil their dream of a Mercedes-Benz car in future," said Xu Heyi, chief of the BAIC Motor Corp.
Mercedes-Benz Leasing Co was established in 2012 as the first car brand in China to lease vehicles to both individuals and businesses, with one in four Daimler vehicles in China leased or financed via a Daimler loan in 2014.
Daimler bought a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor to boost its China presence ahead of the IPO.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.