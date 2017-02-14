FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros (6 million pounds) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.

Zetsche, who has for years been one of Germany's best-paid CEOs, pocketed a total of 13.8 million euros in 2016 once share awards are included, but this was also down on the year before's total of 14.4 million euros, the report showed.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes)