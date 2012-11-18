A emergency exit sign is pictured above a logo of German car manufacturer Daimler AG, before the annual news conference in Stuttgart February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will enlarge its management board to put a top executive in charge of its troublesome Chinese car business, a German magazine reported on Sunday.

The additional eighth executive board seat will be created at the group's upcoming supervisory board meeting, weekly Der Spiegel reported, without specifying its sources.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment.

Daimler's flagship car brand Mercedes lags larger German premium names BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (VOWG_p.DE) in China.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)