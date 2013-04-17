Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) placed shares in Airbus parent company EADS EAD.PA at 37 euros per share, it said Wednesday.

Daimler said it would reap proceeds of around 2.2 billion euros (1.9 billion pounds) from the sale of its remaining stake in EADS.

Daimler said on Tuesday that it received a waiver from a six-month lock-up period and would immediately begin placing with investors 61.1 million shares, equivalent to a 7.5 percent stake in Toulouse-based EADS.

