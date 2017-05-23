Volvo Cars relaunches Polestar as standalone electric car brand
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) board members are not personally under investigation as part of a fraud probe being conducted by the Stuttgart public prosecutor, a company source said on Tuesday.
The German carmaker and owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand said it was being searched by prosecutors as part of a fraud probe related to false advertising and the possible manipulation of exhaust-gas after-treatment in diesel cars.
The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said 23 prosecutors and around 230 staff, including police and state criminal authorities, were involved in searching 11 sites in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Berlin, Lower Saxony and Saxony on the lookout for data files and evidence.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it halted production at a domestic vehicle plant for a day this week after finding the WannaCry ransomware that struck globally last month in its computer network.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.