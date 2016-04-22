The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) said on Thursday that it will be conducting an internal investigation into the certification process related to exhaust emissions in the United States upon the request of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The company said it will fully cooperate with the authorities and will investigate any possible indications of irregularities.

In February, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requested information from Daimler to explain emissions levels in some of its cars following a class-action lawsuit filed against the company, accusing it of knowingly programming its Clean Diesel vehicles to emit illegally high levels of nitrogen oxide, according to law firm Hagens Berman.

Diesel car makers have been in the spotlight since Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) admitted in September it had rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests, and that up to around 11 million vehicles worldwide could have illegal software installed.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)