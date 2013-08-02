Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
STUTTGART German automaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will ask France's Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, to lift a ban on sales of certain Mercedes-Benz models.
"We're confident that there will be a ruling shortly," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters, confirming it will submit a temporary injunction against the ban.
France has stopped the sale of certain Mercedes-Benz models equipped with a refrigerant that has over 1,400 times the global warming effect of carbon dioxide.
It has argued the ban is legally permissible under an EU law that protects the environment and public health, an argument Daimler said was legally not defensible since more than 95 percent of all new and used cars employ the refrigerant, R134a.
Earlier, Les Echos had reported Daimler would dispute the decision in court.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.