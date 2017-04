The Daimler logo is seen at the annual shareholder meeting in Berlin April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BUDAPEST Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) will spend 185 billion forints (463.3 million pounds) at its Mercedes car plant in Hungary on Friday, including about 80 billion forints for a new bodywork unit which it flagged last month.

Mercedes, which had invested just over a billion euros in its factory in the central town of Kecskemet by the end of 2015, said in a statement on Friday the additional funds would finance technological upgrades and increase production capacity.

The company said it planned to implement the new investment by 2018.

