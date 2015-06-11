MUNICH Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said booming sales of high-margin sports utility vehicles would help the company achieve a better result in the second quarter than in the first.

"In April and May we achieved a volume increase of 13 percent on the sales side, with a favourable model mix and good pricing. We expect Q2 to follow the usual seasonal pattern, it should be significantly above Q1," Zetsche said at the company's investor day on Thursday.

Daimler said year-to-date sales of Mercedes sports utility vehicles were up 27 percent. Zetsche also said he expected sales of the AMG sub-brand to double within the next three years.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)