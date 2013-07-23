Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
Neuhausen auf den Fildern, Germany Mercedes-Benz Cars (DAIGn.DE) expects good sales in July and the second half of the year, helping volumes to grow clearly above 1.4 million vehicles sold in the full year 2013, its sales chief said.
"Signs are good that we will clearly grow in July," Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt told reporters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.