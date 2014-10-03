Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has struck a cooperation deal with Nissan Motor Co. (7201.T) on transporter vans, deepening a strategic alliance between the German and Japanese automakers.

Nissan will supply Daimler's Japanese commercial vehicles unit Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) with a transporter van to be sold under the Fuso brand in key export markets, the companies said on Friday.

Nissan's NV350 van will be marketed as a Fuso Canter van in markets in the Middle East, starting this year.

Renault (RENA.PA) and Nissan announced a cooperation deal in April 2010 to jointly develop a raft of products including a small city car which is marketed as a Renault Twingo and the Smart car, as well as some commercial vehicles.

Mitsubishi Fuso and Nissan already supply each other with platforms for light trucks. A vehicle platform forms the engineering foundation for the chassis and underbody of a car or truck.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)