FTSE at three-week high, mid-caps hit fresh record
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
BERLIN Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it expected its business to improve later in the year, after the introduction of its new E-Class model, strong demand for compact and locally made cars in China and weak truck markets weighed on earnings in the first quarter.
"We expect that the second half, with increasing availability of the new E-Class and attractive hedging rates, will be significantly better than the first half," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday, as Daimler held its annual shareholders' meeting.
The German carmaker is due to publish first-quarter financial results on April 22.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
HONG KONG The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million (724,295 pounds) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.