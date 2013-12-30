The logo of German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz, a subsidiary of Daimler AG, is pictured in Munich October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Monday said it built 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013, putting the Stuttgart-based maker of the Mercedes-Benz on track to achieve a new sales record.

Daimler said it had sold over 1.4 million vehicles in 2013.

Daimler board member Ola Kaellenius, responsible for Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars said, "That means we are well positioned to make 2014 a record year as well."

Production of its new S-Class limousine is running at full capacity at the Sindelfingen factory, with 460 vehicles being made every day.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)