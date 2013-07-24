Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday its net profit after minorities doubled to 2.83 billion euros (2.4 billion pounds) in the second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the revaluation and sale of its EADS EAD.PA stake.

Daimler said it booked a non-cash accounting profit of 1.67 billion euros attributable to shareholders from writing up the value of its 7.5 percent EADS stake in early April.

Industrial free cash flow, a key determinant of its ability to fund future dividend payments, amounted to 3.5 billion euros in the quarter, driven by separate cash proceeds from the later sale of its stake in EADS.

Net cash at the end of June rose to 11.3 billion euros from 10.0 billion at the end of March.

Daimler had said back in March that its second-quarter net profit after minorities would get a boost of 1.34 billion euros, or 1.25 euros per share, following the revaluation of a stake in EADS EAD.PA that it has since sold.

The company had published preliminary quarterly results earlier this month that beat expectations and reaffirmed its forecast for lower operating profit from its ongoing business, lifting the stock to a two-year high.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)