Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche stands in front of a Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car during the opening day of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN New launches have spurred Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) luxury-car sales to record levels globally this year, eclipsing Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi, helped by strong Chinese demand for its sport-utility vehicles.

Daimler's luxury-car division Mercedes-Benz beat Audi by 28,474 cars in worldwide sales over the first nine months of the year in what could upset the pecking order among Germany's premium brands. Mercedes had been trailing Audi since 2011, with both behind leader BMW (BMWG.DE).

Mercedes-Benz launched the redesigned A-Class compact and the GLC and GLE sport-utility vehicles in September, and its sales in China - the world's biggest car market - jumped 53 percent in that month. Audi's sales in the country rose 2.9 percent.

The strong demand in China, and also in Europe, helped Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) third-quarter operating profit jump by almost a third.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 3.66 billion euros ($4.15 billion), it said on Thursday, near the 3.76 billion-euro top-end forecast in a Reuters poll.

The carmaker stuck to its 2015 guidance for a significant gain in deliveries, revenue and operating profit.

"There appears to be no end to Daimler's product momentum," said Frankfurt-based Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper, who recommends buying the stock. "These are strong results - any fault-finding would be difficult."

In China, Daimler's biggest market for the top-end S-Class, Mercedes has narrowed the sales gap with Audi and BMW this year and expects strong demand to continue in the fourth quarter and in 2016, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.

RISKS

But the Stuttgart-based group scaled back expectations for volume growth in global auto markets, saying demand will likely be flat this year because of the recent weakening in China, after previously guiding for growth of about 2 percent.

Latest economic indicators "reveal a significant increase in uncertainty on the parts of investors and consumers", it said.

Germany's finance ministry said earlier the risks to German industry had risen due to the economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets, as well as uncertainty generated by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

Daimler lowered its sales target for truck operations on weaker emerging markets, saying it now expects a slight increase in truck deliveries rather than a significant gain.

Daimler shares were up 0.2 percent at 73.90 euros as of 1100 GMT, broadly in line with the German blue-chip DAX .GDAXI.

M.M. Warburg analyst Marc-Rene Tonn, who will keep his "buy" rating, said: "New products will continue to drive Mercedes in China and elsewhere, though maybe not at such a pace," citing the 53 percent sales growth Mercedes posted in China in September. He added that he did not expect Mercedes to steal market share from Audi due to the VW emissions scandal.

Audi, due to report quarterly earnings on Nov. 2, will push offerings of purely-electric cars including a new SUV planned for 2018 to win back customers' faith, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a gathering of 7,000 workers on Wednesday at Audi's base in Ingolstadt.

"That's our response to the diesel issue," he said.

