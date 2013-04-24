BERLIN Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it aims to increase deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles by more than 4 percent this year, beating global passenger car growth which the automaker sees at 2-4 percent.

Second-quarter results at Daimler should be better than numbers achieved during the first three months, finance chief Bodo Uebber said on Wednesday during a conference call.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from ongoing businesses more than halved to 917 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Cost-cutting programmes had "relatively little" effect on first-quarter results, the CFO added.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)