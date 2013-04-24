FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it aims to increase deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles by more than 4 percent this year, beating global passenger car growth which the automaker sees at 2-4 percent.
Second-quarter results at Daimler should be better than numbers achieved during the first three months, finance chief Bodo Uebber said on Wednesday during a conference call.
First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from ongoing businesses more than halved to 917 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Cost-cutting programmes had "relatively little" effect on first-quarter results, the CFO added.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.