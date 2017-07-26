FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says strategy review may result in legally separate entities
July 26, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in a day

Daimler says strategy review may result in legally separate entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lorry and cars maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing its company structure and may legally separate some divisions if it helps to make the company more "customer focused", Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said.

"It is about realising growth potential," Uebber said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results.

A full separation of a division is not envisaged, Uebber said in response to a question about whether this could mean the sale of Daimler Trucks.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

