Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
FRANKFURT Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz returned to growth in volumes in August as demand in Britain and France offset a weak southern Europe.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars rose 4.5 percent to 91,316 vehicles, following a 3.1 percent decline in July.
Sales in western Europe were up 1.2 percent as the decline in Germany, Europe's largest and most lucrative market, slowed to 1.2 percent. In China, the world's biggest car market, Mercedes-Benz sales returned to growth, increasing 2.8 percent.
Over the first eight months of the year, Mercedes-Benz brand sales have grown 5.4 percent. Sales of Smart brand subcompacts were up 4.2 percent in August and up 1.0 percent in the January-August period.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.