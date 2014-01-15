Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche poses next to the new Mercedes-Benz 2015 C-Class during a private preview for media at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit, Michigan January 12, 2014, on the eve of the 2014 North American... REUTERS/Joshua Lott

BERLIN German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will spend about 190 million euros ($260 million/158.22 million pounds) to upgrade a van factory in Spain, readying the site for production of new models this year.

Daimler said on Wednesday it would modernise the paint shop, body shop and assembly lines at the plant in Vitoria in northwestern Spain where it builds the Viano and Vito models.

The factory, the second largest of Daimler's eight global van factories with over 3,100 workers, is due to build new generations of the Viano and Vito in 2014.

The plant, about 60 years old, has been building the two models since 2003.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)