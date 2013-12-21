Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), the German maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, has hedged its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) against a decline in value over the next three years, as it seeks to broaden its alliance with the U.S. electric-car maker.
"The objective of the transaction concluded is to protect the value of Daimler's shareholding in Tesla, whilst allowing Daimler to retain significant participation in any further appreciation of Tesla share price during the three year collar agreement," Daimler said in a statement late on Friday.
Tesla is supplying electric motors and batteries to Daimler for its Smart Fortwo electric vehicle (EV) and the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class EV, which goes on sale next year.
Daimler, which holds a 4.3 percent stake in Tesla, said in October it would like to expand its cooperation with the company.
"We are also demonstrating the long-term nature of our partnership and our intention to continue and to broaden the partnership in the coming years," Daimler's finance chief, Bodo Uebber, said in the statement.
Tesla shares have more than quadrupled in value so far this year, but they have lost 26 percent since their record high at the end of September, following reports of its Model S sedan catching fire in traffic accidents.
Tesla also provides EV components to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Larry King)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.