FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) sold 118,887 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in August, a 9.7 percent improvement on the year thanks to small car sales and record deliveries in China and the United States.

Mercedes sales fell 6.2 percent in Germany, the brand's home market, but growth of 9.4 percent in the United States to 27,078 vehicles and of 18.3 percent in China to 21,398 cars helped the brand achieve its highest-ever sales in August.

Demand for compact cars, which include the A-Class, B-class and CLA coupe, rose almost 30 percent, while sales of the flagship S-class model more than doubled.

In the eight months through August, Mercedes has sold 1,032,410 vehicles, an increase of 12.3 percent year-on-year.

Ola Kaellenius, divisional board member responsible for sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars said the launch of new models will provide a further boost this year.

"The launch of the new C-Class sedan in China and the U.S., its largest markets, will add further sales momentum. The new C-Class estate and the S-Class coupe, which we will launch in Europe in mid-September, will also contribute to additional growth," Kaellenius said.

