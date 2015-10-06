EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
FRANKFURT Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.8 percent in September to a record 188,444 cars, buoyed by a 53 percent jump in deliveries in China.
Nine-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 15.2 percent to 1.38 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.